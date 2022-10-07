Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $44,063,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

CI opened at $293.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

