Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

SHW stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.90 and its 200 day moving average is $245.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $204.57 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

