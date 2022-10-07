Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $197.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.33 and its 200 day moving average is $213.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

