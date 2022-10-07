Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $300.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average of $275.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

