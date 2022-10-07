Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

Shares of HUBS opened at $294.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

