Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,085,000 after buying an additional 1,306,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

