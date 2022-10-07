Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

