Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,985.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 184,917 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

