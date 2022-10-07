Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

CW opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

