Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

