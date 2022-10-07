Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 14,678 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

