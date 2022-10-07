Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 118,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of MDT opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

