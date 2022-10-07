Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 241 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,290,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $64.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

