Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,107,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $260.93 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.89 and a 200-day moving average of $269.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

