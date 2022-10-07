Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,407,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,666,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

LHX stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

