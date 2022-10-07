Waste Digital Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,873.00 (WACO)

Waste Digital Coin (WACO) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Waste Digital Coin has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Waste Digital Coin has a market cap of $11,874.00 and approximately $12,873.00 worth of Waste Digital Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waste Digital Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

Waste Digital Coin Token Profile

Waste Digital Coin was first traded on February 5th, 2022. Waste Digital Coin’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for Waste Digital Coin is waco-token.com. Waste Digital Coin’s official Twitter account is @wwastecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waste Digital Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Waste Digital Coin (WACO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waste Digital Coin has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Waste Digital Coin is 0.00046917 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $193.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waco-token.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waste Digital Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

