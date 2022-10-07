Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

