Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.45 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $372.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

