Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Richard Simpson Purchases 14,695 Shares

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Richard Simpson bought 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,988.90 ($18,111.29).

Watkin Jones Stock Down 5.1 %

LON WJG opened at GBX 93 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.04. Watkin Jones Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.70 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of £238.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3,100.00.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.