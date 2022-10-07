Waves Ducks (EGG) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Waves Ducks token can now be bought for $17.85 or 0.00091710 BTC on exchanges. Waves Ducks has a market cap of $783,702.15 and $9,048.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Ducks Profile

Waves Ducks was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,906 tokens. The official website for Waves Ducks is wavesducks.com. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @wavesducks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Ducks

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Ducks (EGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waves Ducks has a current supply of 989,212 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Waves Ducks is 17.41843475 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,349.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wavesducks.com/.”

