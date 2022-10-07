Waves Reaches Market Cap of $415.97 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Waves has a market cap of $415.97 million and $91.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for $3.80 or 0.00019408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,528,516 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves (WAVES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Waves has a current supply of 109,521,220. The last known price of Waves is 3.77295868 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $62,983,033.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waves.tech/.”

Buying and Selling Waves

