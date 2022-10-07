WAXE Trading 8% Lower This Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $49,495.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $86.40 or 0.00441509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

