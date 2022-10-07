WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 7,537 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

