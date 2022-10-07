WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 150.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 692,757 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 389,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

