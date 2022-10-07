WBI Investments Inc. Invests $303,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

