WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $279.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.58 and its 200-day moving average is $308.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

