WBI Investments Inc. Sells 2,078 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.91 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEN. CIBC began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

