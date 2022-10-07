WBI Investments Inc. Sells 49,902 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 49,902 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,792 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,899,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

