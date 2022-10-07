WBI Investments Inc. Sells 56,098 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,098 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

