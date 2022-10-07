WBI Investments Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNK. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 122,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

