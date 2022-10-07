Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 506 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $76.48 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

