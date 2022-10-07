Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $62.43.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

