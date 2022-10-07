Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,072.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

