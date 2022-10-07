Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

NYSE:TRU opened at $60.17 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $120.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

