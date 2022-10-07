Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $67.89 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

