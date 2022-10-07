Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 365 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.