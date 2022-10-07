Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,727 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

