Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.50 and its 200 day moving average is $407.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

