Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

