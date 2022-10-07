Web3 ALL BEST ICO Price Hits $0.0000 (WEB3ALLBI)

Web3 ALL BEST ICO (WEB3ALLBI) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Web3 ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $2,286.64 and approximately $29,888.00 worth of Web3 ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Web3 ALL BEST ICO has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Web3 ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Web3 ALL BEST ICO Profile

Web3 ALL BEST ICO launched on March 11th, 2022. Web3 ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 788,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,000,000 tokens. Web3 ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. Web3 ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

Buying and Selling Web3 ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Web3 ALL BEST ICO (WEB3ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Web3 ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 788,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Web3 ALL BEST ICO is 0.00000335 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Web3 ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Web3 ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Web3 ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

