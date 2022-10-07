Wedbush Begins Coverage on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RWT. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $709.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.59%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

