Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6,850.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 67,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $81.06 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

