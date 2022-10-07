Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

