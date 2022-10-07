Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 235,359 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

HIG opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.