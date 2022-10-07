Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

