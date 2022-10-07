Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.