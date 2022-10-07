Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

