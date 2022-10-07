Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 151 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.60 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

