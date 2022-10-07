Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

