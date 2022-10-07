Well Done LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 42.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 68,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 60,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 90,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

